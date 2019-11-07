Giesler, William "W.E." Ellis

William Ellis (W.E) Giesler, 92, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born in Meadowview, Virginia, on May 22, 1927, to Marie Kendrick Giesler and William Preston Giesler.
The family moved to Martinsville, Virginia and were very active members of the First United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only sibling, sister, Peggy Giesler Shrigley and her husband, Gene.
W. E. loved his family and is survived by his wonderful wife of 66 years, Anne Maria Starling Giesler and their two daughters, Pamela Giesler Ferger (Trevor) of Columbus, Ohio and Susan Giesler Hodges (Don) of Martinsville, Virginia. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Stan Ferger (Courtney) of Columbus, Ohio, Martha Ferger of Denver, Colorado, George Hodges (Skye) of Belmont, North Carolina, Susan Ferger Fortune (Casey) of Denver, Colorado, and Virginia Hodges McLendon (Martin) of Atlanta, Georgia; and two great-grandchildren, Starling Hodges and Oscar Ferger. The annual family gathering at Myrtle Beach was a highlight for all.
W. E. was a proud alumni of Martinsville High School and Georgia Institute of Technology (class of 1950), where he was on the wrestling team and received a B. S in Industrial Management. After graduation, he went to work in the window manufacturing business on his way to a lifetime of success at West Window Corporation of Martinsville, Virginia, where he became CEO and Chairman. The exceptional people with whom he worked at West Window were always like family.
A tireless civic, community and business leader, W. E. enjoyed his years as a lifelong Rotarian, joining the Martinsville Rotary Club in 1952 and serving as president in 1962. For his dedication to Rotary, he was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow from the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. He was very active with the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and was president in 1967, and in 1991 he received the Chamber of Commerce's most prestigious award for community service, the Heck Ford Award. He was a board member of the Patrick Henry Community College, 1976-1984, serving as Vice Chairman, 1981-1988. In the world of banking, he served as a Director of Piedmont Trust Bank, 1992-1999 and as an Advisory Director of Dominion Bank-Bassett, 1987-1992. He was a board member, 1983-1988 of the Martinsville-Henry County Memorial Hospital, serving as president in 1988. W. E. was a board member of the
Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation, 1984-1993, serving as the Chairman in 1985 and 1991. He was a member of the Henry County School Board, 1988-1992, and a member of the VPMEP, 1994-2001. He was a member of Cascade United Methodist Church for 66 years and gave generously to the church's needs.
The family would like to thank Dr. James Jordan, D.D.S. and his staff and the Martinsville Fire & EMS Department.
There will be a private graveside service on Saturday morning. There will be a celebration of life at First United Methodist Church, 145 E. Main Street, Martinsville, Virginia, 24112 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Collins & McKee-Stone Funeral Home, 109 Broad Street, Martinsville, Virginia 24112.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in W. E.'s memory to Polio Plus, Rotary International, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, Illinois, 60201-3698.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.