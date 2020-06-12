Gilbert, Annie Marie

Annie Marie Gilbert, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Sovah Health Martinsville. She was born in Axton, Va., on April 19, 1947, a daughter of the late Everette and Annie Carter Gilbert. She is survived by one sister, Mary Gilbert, of Martinsville, Va.; one brother, Vernon Gilbert, of Axton, VA; and a host of nieces and nephews. in accordance with CDC guidelines a graveside services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Gilbert Family Cemetery on Northfork Road in Axton, Va. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

