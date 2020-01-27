Gilley, Christine

Christine Lawson Gilley, 82, of Martinsville, Va., went home to be with the Lord, on Friday evening, January 24, 2020, in Franklin County, Va.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home with the Rev. Raymond Morefield officiating. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services in the chapel.
Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park in Charge of arrangement.
