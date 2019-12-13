O.B. Gilley Jr., 86, of Ridgeway, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
He was born November 20, 1933, to the late O.B. Sr. and Lydia Biggs Gilley. He was a graduate of Spencer Penn High School and retired from Centel-Sprint.
Previously he was a partner in Gilley & Smith TV & Appliances and the body shop foreman for Burroughs-White Chevrolet before going to Centel.
He attended Ridgeway United Methodist Church. He was a member of the A.A.C.A and the Danville Regional A.A.C.A. He was an honorary member of The Ridgeway Sportsman Club and the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department.
Mr. Gilley is survived by his wife Peggy Warren Gilley, daughter, Karen G. Brady; grandchildren, Benton Wyatt and Zachary J. Brady; and brothers, H. Clyde Gilley and Linwood A. Gilley.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at McKee Stone Chapel, 109 Broad St, Martinsville, Va. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at McKee-Stone Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Deloach and Pastor Kenneth McFarling officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville.
