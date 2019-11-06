GILLEY
Sue
Sue Gilley, 71, of Bassett, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 5, 1948, in Grayson County, Virginia to the late John W. Murray and the late Della Mae Dean Martin. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce-Anne Ratcliff and canine companion, Bassett's Bad Boy, Bingo. Sue was a member of People's Church of the Living God.
She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Lloyd Elwood Gilley they were married on October 28, 2000; daughter, Shella Knepper (Steve); son, Donnie Gleason (Missy); grandchildren, Jason Knepper, Shaun (Beth) Knepper, Lisa (Edgar) Zelaya, Farrah (Joshua) Galloway, Joshua (Lauren) Gleason, Kelley (John) Neal, and Joey (Becca) Knepper; 18 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Ratcliff.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with a funeral service to be conducted at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dwayne Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Roselawn Burial Park.
