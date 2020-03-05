Douglas Lee Goad, 74, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home. He was born in Dugspur, Virginia, on April 2, 1945, to the late Ellis Goad and the late Lila Dalton Goad. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Vernon Goad, Berlin Goad and Arlie Goad and sisters, Margie Nester, Inamae Tolbert and Ruby Nester.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Dorothy Young Goad; sisters, Imogene Nester, Opal Alderman, Ivery Dalton, Betty Carter and Ann Ackers, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Kirk Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.
www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Goad family.
