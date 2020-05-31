May 20, 2020 Mary Frances Ross Goudie of Bassett died peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 99 years and seven months. At the time of her death, she was living at Autumn Care of Mechanicsville where she received excellent care and concern by the nursing staff as well as other staff members. She was the daughter of the late Katherine Lenoah Smith Ross and Charles Louis Ross Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Victor Goudie Sr. and a brother, Charles Louis Ross Jr. Mary was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, and grew up in Ferrum, Virginia. She was a graduate of Ferrum College and Lewis Gale School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse who worked at Martinsville General Hospital, Bassett-Walker Knitting, and Harmony Hall. She was the office nurse for Dr. Stanley and Dr. Thomas. She was a member of Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Katherine Wagner (Paul) of Mechanicsville, Charles Victor Goudie Jr. (Sandy) of Roanoke, and former son-in-law, Daniel Small of Richmond. Also surviving are grandchildren, John Small, Karl Small (Katie), Ross Small, Jason McNeil and Aaron McNeil; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Cameron Small, Maxx, Roselynn, Spencer and Mischa McNeil; sister-in-law, Barbara Ross, of Lynchburg; her brother's children, LouAnne Ross Purnell of Georgia, Bob Ross of Lynchburg and Elizabeth Ann Perdue of Rocky Mount; along with many relatives of her husband in Illinois and Georgia. Prior to leaving Bassett, her devoted and caring caregiver was Babs Jarrett Priddy. The family will always be grateful for her assistance in keeping Mama in her home until she was almost 99. Also, her special niece, Elizabeth Anne Purdue, R.N., (Marvin) of Rocky Mount provided much assistance over the years with her health care. A visitation will be held at the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. followed by a service at 12 p.m. A brief graveside service will be held at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the St. James United Methodist Church cemetery in Ferrum, Virginia. Because of current restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, each person is to wear a protective face covering and follow distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to a Henry County food bank or for the food program for children in the county.