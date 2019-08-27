GRAVELY
Bernard
July 31, 1955
August 24, 2019
Bernard Gravely, 64, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Sovah Hospital, Martinsville, Virginia. He was born July 31, 1955 in Martinsville, to the late Napoleon Gravely and Sarah Elizabeth Hall Gravely.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine Witcher; and brother, Napoleon Gravely.
Mr. Gravely worked for Radar as a bus driver for six years, and enjoyed walking, fishing, football and watching westerns. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Mr. Gravely is survived by his wife, Gale Parker Gravely; daughter, Kenya Gravely; son Eric Hairston; brother, Andrew Gravely; and two grandchildren, Ashton Gravely and Demari Holland.
The funeral for Mr. Gravely will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Wright Funeral Service with Bishop Joe N. Gravely officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, and at other time the family will receive friends at his daughter's home at 260 Round Hill Rd, Martinsville, Virginia 24112. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Park.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Gravely family. On Line condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.