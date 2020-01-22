Gravely, Elizabeth

Elizabeth Wooten Gravely, 92, of Fieldale, Va., departed this life on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Martinsville Health and Rehab, Martinsville, Va. She was born on January 3, 1928, in Ridgeway, Va., to the late Judith Elizabeth and the late John Henry Wooten. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Watkins Gravely Sr.; daughter, Judith Johnson; two sisters, Mary Wade and Henrietta Hairston; and one brother, Goldsmith "Pete" Hairston.
At a very early age, Elizabeth gave her life to the Lord and became a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Ridgeway, Va.
Elizabeth, or as she was affectionately known, "Lib", was a very humble person with a sweet spirit. She enjoyed cooking and homemaking and being surrounded by her entire family. But she was the most content driving to and fro in her Toyota Corolla as she did well into her 80's.
Elizabeth leaves to cherish her memory four sons, Ronald E. (Liz) Wooten of Martinsville, Va., James M. Wooten of Fieldale, Va., Kenneth C. Wooten of Greensboro, N.C., and Brian C. Wooten of Ridgeway, Va.; stepson, Doug Gravely of Martinsville, Va.; two daughters, Paulette Wooten of Bassett, Va., and Thelma Martin of Martinsville, Va.; stepdaughter, Gloria Foster of Martinsville, Va.; 14 grand children, 19 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 160 Antioch Church St., Ridgeway, Va., with the Reverend Kenneth C. Hairston, Eulogist. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Other times the family will receive friends at the home, 250 Hardin Rd., Fieldale, Va., and at 451 Tanglewood Dr., Martinsville, Va. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va.
