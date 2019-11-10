Cynthia "Cindy" Eanes Gray, 57, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born on January 13, 1962 to Samuel Elbert Eanes and Rebecca Hundley Eanes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie Foster Gray Jr.
Cindy was an involved member of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church and she loved her work as an executive assistant at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville, Va.
She is survived by her parents, Samuel Elbert Eanes and Rebecca Hundley Eanes of Martinsville, Va.; two sons, Chief Petty Officer Philip Rorrer and wife, Crystal Rorrer, of Williamsburg, Va. and Matthew Rorrer and wife, Amy Rorrer, of Goochland County, Va.; step-daughter, Amanda Gray and significant other, Drew Lowery, of Martinsville, Va.; step-son, Stafford Gray and wife, Beth Gray, of Salem, Va.; sisters, Wanda Fallin of Augusta, Ga. and Lori Jones and husband, Ronnie, of Martinsville, Va.; brother, Sammy Eanes and fiancée, Chelcee Coffman, of Charlotte, N.C.; mother-in-law, Josephine Gray and her husband, the late Bernie Foster Gray Sr.; and grandchildren, Adrianna Rorrer of Williamsburg, Va., Colton Rorrer of Williamsburg, Va., Mackenzie Rorrer of Goochland County, Va., Tyler Gray of Salem, Va., Kyle Gray of Salem, Va., and Bennett Gray Lowery of Martinsville, Va..
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. G.H. Vaughan officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service and other times will be at Cindy's home at 69 Ridgedale Dr. Martinsville, VA 24112.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 3907, Martinsville, VA 24115.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Gray family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.