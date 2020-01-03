Geneva Young Gregory, 83, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born on December 12, 1936. Mrs. Gregory was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Young Prater; husband, Douglas H. Gregory; and brothers, Donald "Glee" Young, Clarence T. Young, and Mike Mabe.
Mrs. Gregory retired from Sara-Lee.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Clark (Marcus) of Martinsville, Va.; two sons, Douglas H. Gregory Jr. of Martinsville, Va., and Randy Gregory (Rhonda) of Martinsville, Va.; sisters, Lorine Adams of Martinsville, Va., Shirley Foley (Moir) of Bassett, Va., Evelyn Craig (Clarence) of Bassett, Va., Vera Dodson (Jim) of Collinsville, Va., and Dot Goad (Doug) of Martinsville, Va.; brother, Larry Young (Nancy) of Mt. Airy, N.C.; sister-in-law, Mildred Young of Patrick Springs, Va.; grandchildren, Lane Clark (Emily) of Martinsville, Va., and Ashley Bailey (Jason) of Mocksville, N.C.; and great-grandchildren, Caleb Bailey and Ryleigh Clark.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Kirk Montgomery officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the home of Vickie Clark at 250 Ruth Hairston Lane, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Gregory family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
