GRIFFIN
Josephine B.
Sepember 14, 2019
Mrs. Josephine B. Griffin, 83, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at Refuge Temple Ministries with Elder Alan Preston, officiating.
Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one half hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home at 100 Massey Street at other times.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.