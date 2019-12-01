Griffin, Paige

Paige Griffin, 86, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born June 19, 1933 in Marshall, N.C. to Jeter and Amanda Griffin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Irma Brizer and Gertie Hensley.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Mae Pauley Griffin; son, Junior Griffin; step-son, Lionel Nolen (Cindy) of Martinsville; stepdaughter, Lisha Cassell (Douglas) of Martinsville; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Ellen Hensley of Marshall, N.C.; brother, Clyde Griffin (Jean) of Marshall, N.C.; and special friends, Stewart Barrow and Jeff Barrow of Martinsville.
Mr. Griffin was an Air Force veteran who had served during the Korean Conflict. He worked at American Furniture Company for over 29 years. He was a Martinsville VFW Post member as well. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and dancing. He was a proud supporter of the military.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Roselawn Burial Park with Dr. Karl Luff of Trinity Friends Church presiding.
McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.