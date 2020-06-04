William Paul "Bill" Griffith Sr. Mr. William Paul "Bill" Griffith Sr., age 84, of Woolwine, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 24, 1935, in Patrick County, to the late Earl A. Griffith and Merlie Jewel Morrison Griffith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy R. "Dotty" Griffith; one sister, Lillian Frances Griffith; and one brother, Richard Eugene Griffith. Bill was an owner/operator of Griffith Lumber Company and was a member of Sycamore Baptist Church. He was a former Scout Master and coached Little League baseball. He was an animal lover and avid golfer. He was a charter member of Great Oaks Country Club in Floyd. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Jackie and Harless Belcher, and Jessica and Dean Belcher, all of Woolwine; one son and daughter-in-law, William P. "Bud" Jr. and Theresa Griffith of Woolwine; six grandchildren, Mike Hall and wife, Carmen, Alison Harris and husband, Eddie, Wesley Belcher, IT-2 Bradley Hopkins and wife, Jacy, Beth Savage and husband, Anthony, Tiffany Kitchen and husband, Brandon; five great-grandchildren, Danielle Harris, Austin Carlyle, Hannah Hopkins, Norah Rule, Otto Savage; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Lena and Linwood Martin, and Linda and Douglas Dunlap, all of Woolwine; one brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Cindy Griffith of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 p.m. Woolwine Cemetery with Pastor Shaun Draughn and the Rev. Gerald Melton officiating. The family will receive friends after the service from 2 until 4 p.m. at Griffith Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.A.W.S., P.O. Box 743, Stuart, VA 24171, Smith River Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 122, Woolwine, VA 24185 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
