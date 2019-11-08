Mr. Archie Price Hairston, age 56, of Bassett, Va., passed away on November 5, 2019. Archie was born on November 7, 1962, in Martinsville, Va, a son of Everleen Redd Hairston and the late Archie Price Hairston Jr. He owned and operated Archie P. Hairston and Sons.
In addition to his mother, he is survived his wife, Deborah Penn Hairston; three children, Terry Hodge Grovner (James), Savannah Marie Hairston, and Naomi Marie Hairston; two sisters, Marilyn Hairston Carter and Vivian Hairston Calloway; one brother, Howard Russell Hairston; and two grandchildren, Arrieon and Ahmad Grovner.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy, Martinsville, VA 24112. Interment will follow at the Hairston Family Cemetery, Columbus Drive, Bassett, VA 24055.
The family will receive friends at Collins Funeral Home on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. At other times the family will be at his mother's residence.
