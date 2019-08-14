HAIRSTON SR.
Chester Philmore
August 10, 2019
Chester Philmore Hairston Sr., 90, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mayo Missionary Baptist Church in Ridgeway. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Carver Memorial Gardens
