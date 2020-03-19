Edward Franklin "Frank" Hairston Sr., 86, of 409 Third St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at SOVAH Health Martinsville.
He was born on May 17, 1933, in Martinsville, Va., the son of the late George Marshall Hairston and the late Bessie Fontaine Hairston. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma McGhee Hairston and later married Lottie Hairston. Also, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Lynwood Hairston and George Marshall Hairston Jr., and two sisters, Ruth Giles and Pagie Moody.
Frank "Cookie" was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church where he served on the Usher Board and sang in the Mass Choir. He was the owner of Ace Cleaners for 26 years.
Frank "Cookie" leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Fred Martin (Sarah) of Martinsville, Va., and Edward (Jay) Hairston Jr. (Vanessa) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; one daughter, Paris Hairston of Middleton, N.Y.; one sister, Doris Loper of Wilmington, Del.; four grandchildren, Kamelda Moore, Evora Hairston, Chasity Wimbush (Clifford) and Miles Hairston; two great-grandchildren, Ezekiel and Zavier; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Grace United Presbyterian Church with Elder Kelvin Perry Eulogist. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. Other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 409 Third St, Martinsville, Va. Interment will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens.
Hairston Funeral Home Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hairston family.
