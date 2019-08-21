HAIRSTON
Helen Mullins
May 13, 1940
August 16, 2019
Helen Mullins Hairston, 79, Cascade, Va., passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at her residence.
Born May 13, 1940 in Martinsville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Pete and Mary Spencer Mullins. She was married to John Thomas Hairston, who survives.
In addition to her husband of the residence, survivors include one daughter, Frances H. Carter (Bishop Christopher) of Cascade, Va.; three sons, Thomas Wayne Hairston of Danville, Va., Keith L. Hairston (Michelle) and Cedric J. Hairston both of Cascade, Va. and a host of other relatives and friends
The family will receive friends at the residence.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 from Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Fredrick D. Noel, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Hairston Family Cemetery. Family visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. with the family been present from 6 to 8 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Hairston family.