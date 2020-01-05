James N. "Na" Hairston, 69, of Ridgeway, Va., departed this life on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Martinsville
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Hairston, Eulogist. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Other times the family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Karen Fountain, 57 Pandorada Dr., Axton, Va. Burial will be private.
Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hairston family.
To plant a tree in memory of James Hairston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.