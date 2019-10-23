Hairston, John

John Lewis Hairston, 87, of Martinsville transitioned on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Martinsville, Va., on August 14, 1932, a son of the late Thomas and Anna Johnson Hairston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Breedlove Hairston.
Those left to cherish his memory include one daughter, Marla "Neecy" Eldridge of Stokesdale, N.C.; one son, Anthony Hairston of Alpharetta, Ga.; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m.Friday, October 25, 2019, at First Baptist Church-East Martinsville with the Rev. Charles R. Whitfield, officiating. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one half hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home at 706 Third Street at other times.
Professional arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.