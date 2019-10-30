Justin Matthew Hairston of Roanoke, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was the youngest son of the late Dewie Thomas Hairston and Cherri Davidson Hairston of Bassett Va. He was born on June 1, 1987.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Terri Lynn Hairston; a great-deice, Kallie Storm Hairston; his paternal grandparents, Conrad Lee and Daisy Scott Hairston of Bassett; and his maternal grandparents, Galbarth Mack Davidson and Margaret Veneta Davidson of Martinsville.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Cooley Hairston of Moneta; three sons, Justin Matthew Hairston, Jeremiah Matthew Hairston, and Julius Matthew Hairston of Moneta; brothers, Jason Thomas Hairston (Jessca) of Roanoke, Joshua Paul Hairston of the home; one sister, Lisa Hairston Nelson (Rocky) of Bassett; aunt and uncle, Billy and Margaret Ferguson of Collinsville; uncle, James A. Hairston of Bassett; aunt, Lillian Carter of Fieldale; a special friend, Chery Foster of Martinsville; and many nieces and nephews.
Justin served two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was a disabled veteran who received many commendations and certificates during his military service and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.
The family will receive friends at 2659 Willie Craig Road, Bassett, Va.
In lieu of flowers please donate to wounded warriors.
