HAIRSTON
Lewis
September 27, 1945
September 25, 2019
Lewis Hairston, 74, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Martinsville, Va. on September 27, 1945. He was an employee at Bassett Furniture Co. for many years. He was preceded in death by sister, Anna Hairston; a daughter, Eyvette Hairston.
He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Williams; two sisters; six children, Edwina, Michael Barner, Andrea, and John Hairston, Lisa and Christina Hands and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit the family at 444 Wells Holler Rd. Bassett, Va. 24055.