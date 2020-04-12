Lois Gravely Hairston, 76, of Laurel Park Avenue, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Virginia on December 5, 1943, the daughter of the late Maggie Hodge Gravely and the late Arthur Gravely. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Verna Martin, Bertha Gravely, and Louise Dawkins; and four brothers, James Con Gravely, Charlie Buck Gravely, Cecil Gravely, and Clay Gravely.
Lois was a member of First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the Choir. She worked for Tultex in the Knitting Department and retired with over 30 years of service.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Lloyd E. Hairston of the home; one daughter, Debra G. Adams of Martinsville, Va.; one son, Lloyd "Ronde" D. Hairston of Centerville, Va.; two grandchildren, LeKeshia Adams of Axton, Va. and Jordan D. Hairston of Centerville, Va.; two great-grandchildren, Jasiah C. Clifton and Jonathan J. Williams both of Axton, Va.; three sisters, Mildred Brown, Hildred Gravely, and Maggie Richardson all of Martinsville, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held Monday, April 13, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home. All services will be private according to the CDC guidelines.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.
