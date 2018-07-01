HAIRSTON
Maurice F.
June 10, 1933
June 28, 2018
Maurice F. Hairston, 85, of Maxine Road, Martinsville, departed this life Thursday, June 28, 2018 at North Carolina Baptist Hospital. Born June 10, 1933 he was the son of the late Sam Willie Hairston and the late Elizabeth Branch Hairston. He was married to the late Dorothy D. Hairston. He was a member of Greater New Bethel Apostolic Church, a United States Army veteran having served in the Korean War, and was a truck driver for Warren Trucking.
He is survived by his daughter, Franchon R. Scales-Carter of Senoia, Ga.; and sons, Terance A. Carter, of Martinsville and Antonio Scales of Sharpsburg, Ga.; sister, Annette Dalton of, Loraine Ohio; other relatives; and friends.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday July 3, 2018 at noon at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Price, officiating. Interment will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends ½ hour prior to service and all other times at the residence1213 Maxine Road, Martinsville
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.