Racardo Demetric Hairston, 60, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 11, 1959, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Jill Blanche Hairston Sr., and Lena Mitchell Hairston.
There will be a private funeral service on Monday, March 30, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 29, 2020, from 4:30 until 8 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Racardo Hairston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.