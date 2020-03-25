Mrs. Rosie Hairston, 85, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 11, 1934, in Henry County, Virginia, to the late Daniel Hairston and Lillie Pearl Eggleston.
Graveside services for Mrs. Hairston will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Fair Haven Memorial Park with Bishop Bergie Penn officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Wright Funeral Service from 2 until 7 p.m. according to CDC Regulations.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.
