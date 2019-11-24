Hairston, Savannah Virginia

Savannah Virginia Hairston, of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away quietly Sunday evening, November 17, 2019, after a long illness. Savannah was a loving mother to her son, Gerald (MD) who she adored.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Rhoda Hairston; and husband, Lee Hairston. In addition, she was preceded in death by brothers, George, Wilford, William; and sisters, Nancy and Bobbie. She leaves to mourn her passing, sisters, Rubie Valentine (Bobbie), and Elizabeth of Eden, N.C., Lillie Witcher of Upper Marlboro, Md.; three brothers; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Arrangements are pending.