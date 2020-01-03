Hairston, Susan Penn

Susan Penn Hairston, 79, of Martinsville, Virginia, entered eternal rest Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at SOVAH of Martinsville. She was born August 29, 1940 in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late Russell and Alverta "Dolly" Hylton Penn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceeded in death by her husband, Raish Hairston Sr.; two sons, Wendell Lamont Hairston and Raish "Whistle" Hairston Jr.; three brothers, Herman Penn, Corbert Penn and Robert Troy Penn and four sisters, Ronnie Penn, Helen Nibblet, Hester Scott and Louise Carolina.
She was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Fieldale, Virginia. As a loving sister, mother, grandmother, she loved and adored her family.
She leaves to cherish her life and memory; three daughters, Wanda (Jeff) Belcher, Rachael (Jerome) Galloway, and MaKaai Hairston, all of Martinsville, Virginia; two sons, Dyrll Hairston of Washington, D.C. and LeVair (LaToya) Hairston of Martinsville, Virginia; one brother, Baily (Vergie) Penn of Martinsville, Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Rose Brimmer and Elder Buelah Penn of Martinsville, Virginia; and a brother-in-law, Louis Nibblet of Martinsville, Virginia; fifteen grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 1:30 until 2 p.m. The service will be held at 2 p.m. at The Greater International Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial to follow at Carver Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www. Collinsmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Hairston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.