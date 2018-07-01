HAIRSTON
Thenia M.
June 26, 2018
Thenia Mae Hairston, 79, of Martinsville, Va. departed this life Tuesday June 26, 2018 at her residence.
Born in Henry County, Va. she was the daughter of the late Joe Robert Hairston Jr. and the late Nancy Hodge Hairston.
She was employed at Martinsville Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse for 27 years; she was a member of Jerusalem Christian Church, where she served as Education Chairperson, member of GWF and the Senior Choir.
She is survived by Her sister, Lorraine Patterson of Martinsville, Va.; and a brother, the Rev. Joe Robert (Evelyn) Hairston, Jr. of Reyonolds, Ga.; three nephews, one whom she raised, Clarence Robert (Chuck) Ellis of Australia, Alex Patterson and Ronald Patterson both of Martinsville, Va.; two nieces; Vonetta Hairston of Bronzville, N.Y., and Edith Grevious of Martinsville, Va.; one great-niece, Tierra Patterson of Martinsville, Va.; two great nephews Shaq Patterson and Lynwood Frazier both of Martinsville, Va.; two great-great nephews, Alex Redd and Ta'Kobe Hairston both of Martinsville, Va.; two great-great nieces, Aniya Patterson and Tiffany Patterson both of Martinsville, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held Monday, July 2, 2018 at noon at the Jerusalem Christian Church, with the Rev. Joe Robert Hairston Jr., officiating.
Interment will follow in the Stockton Hairston Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service, and all other times at the residence 300 Cordover Road, Martinsville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.