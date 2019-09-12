HALL
Arles Eugene
March 8, 1936
September 9, 2019
Arles Eugene (Gene) Hall, 83, of Queen Ann Lane, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Caromont Health, Gastonia. He was born March 8, 1936 in Harlan County Kentucky to the late Silas Shelbourne Hall and the late Eva Ford Hall Brim.
Gene was a veteran of the United States Army. He was also an active member of The Church of God, Dameron Rd. Bessemer City.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Adkins Hall; three brothers; Herman, Ralph, and Vernon; and one sister, Thelma.
Left to cherish his memory is his son and daughter-in-law, Michael Hall and Suzanne Landini; stepchildren; Beth Weaver, Tammy Boyd, Cindy Cox, and Kevin Hubbart; brothers, Larry, Phillip, and Millard; sisters, Juanita, Dorothy, Christine, and Janice; grandsons, Brandon Hall, Austin Hall, Zackery Hall, and David Martin.
Services will be private.
He will be buried at County Line Church of God of Prophecy, Patrick Springs, Va. at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Charles George VA Medical Center at www.asheville.va.gov/giving/
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net