Charlene Hazel Hall, 90, of Bassett, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. She was born in Patrick County on September 12, 1929, to the late Cleve Foley and the late Lonie Pilson. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Robert Foley, Ray Foley, Marshall Foley, Paul Foley, Thelma Foley, and Eugene Foley; two sisters, Pauline Hazelwood and Mildred Evans.
She was a member of the Day Star Ministries.
She is survived by four sons, Roger Hall, Ronnie Hall (Mary), Billy Hall (Cathy), Steve Hall (Robbin); one daughter, Alesia Ingram (John); seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Because of the current restrictions with the Covid-19 placed by the Governor of Virginia, a private graveside service will be held Friday at Henry Memorial Park for immediate family with Pastor Sammy Caldwell officiating. Friends may stop by Bassett Funeral Service, Thursday between 3 and 5 p.m. to view and sign the register book in accordance to the 10 people gathering mandate. The family will not be in attendance.
