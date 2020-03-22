Charlie Edward Hall, 82, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1937, to the late Joseph William Hall and Lillian S. Wagoner Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia B. Hall; sister, Mamie Rucker Hall; and brother, Joseph Leonard Hall.
Mr. Hall worked as a mechanic for DuPont and attended Collinsville Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynn H. Simpson (Doug) of Chatham, Va.; and grandchildren, Daniel Cameron Simpson and Caleb Edward-Lee Simpson.
A private funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Reverend Tracy Freeman and the Reverend Daryl Joyce officiating. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service and other times at Lynn Simpson's home at 12681 Franklin Turnpike, Chatham, VA 24531. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hall family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
