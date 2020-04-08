Robert Charlie "Husky" Hall, a legendary Virginia High School basketball coach, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home in Martinsville after a long illness.
Hall was born on June 9, 1928, to James Carl Hall and Hattie Newman Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Verona Pulliam Hall; his sister, Edith McEntire; and his brother Burton Hall.
Hall was a graduate of Hargrave Military Academy and Elon College, where he played basketball, baseball and golf. He went on to get his master's degree in education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Hall also served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He joined the Martinsville High School coaching staff in the 1950s, becoming head coach in 1965. During the next two decades, Hall led the basketball team and the players he loved coaching to seven state championships, which still stands as a Virginia High School League record for one coach. He was inducted into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame in 1991.
Hall is survived by his sister-in-law, Joan Cecil of Martinsville; and daughters, Robin (and Jon) Morgan of Atlanta and Terry (and Phillip) Jamerson of Appomattox; nephew, Stephen (and Beverly) Cecil of Martinsville, and their two children, Katherine and Jackson. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Miles and Jonathan Morgan of Atlanta; Charlotte Morgan of Atlanta; Alex (and Charles) Williamson of Atlanta; Melissa Jamerson of New York City; Brittney (and Matthew) Zimniwicx of Beaufort, South Carolina; Trevor (and Komal) Jamerson of Blacksburg, and their two children, Liam and Clifton.
There will be a private burial service on Wednesday with a celebration of his life to be held at a later date. The family suggest memorials be directed to Starling Avenue Baptist Church in Martinsville or to the Bulldog Booster Club.
