Thursday, May 14, 2020 Thelma Lucille Akers Hall 77, of Stuart, Va., died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home. She was born in Fries, Va., to the late
Theodore Roosevelt Akers and Minnie Ethel Akers Bryant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Hall; three sisters, Donna Nelson, Willowdean Pack, Nora Elva Coe; and three brothers, James Akers, Everett Akers, Lonnie Akers. Ms. Hall was a housewife for many years and helped her husband in his business. She was a full time babysitter for her grandkids, loved her flowers and watching her hummingbirds. She was a member of Middle Cross Missionary Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was known in her community as a very caring person and devoted her life to serving her family. Surviving are three daughters, Donna Hall Vernon and husband, Terry, of Madison, N.C., Lena Howell and husband, Lamar of Stuart, Va., and Karen Adams and husband, Billy, of Stuart, Va.; one sister, Mildred Swinney and husband, Charles, of Axton, Va.; three brothers, Larry Akers and wife, Linda, of Snow Creek, Va., Roy Akers of California, and Allen Bryant of Patrick Springs, Va.; eight grandchildren, Chris Howell and wife, Savannah, Blake Howell, Grayson Howell, Robert Bret Hall, Ephraim Vernon, Trevor Vernon, Ross Adams, Reagan Adams; and one great-grandchild, Axton Ray Howell. A drive thru visitation will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020, from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at Middle Cross Missionary Baptist Church. Due to the limitations of number of people allowed at public gathering at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Morrision and Pastor Mark Elkins officiating. Memorial may be made to Alzheimers Association Patrick County, P.O. Box 1301, Stuart, VA 24171. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart, Va. is serving the Hall family. Online condolences may be made at www.nfsstuart@gmail.com.