Hirschel Hix Halsey Jr. "Red", 84, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home. He was born in Grayson County on February 21, 1935, to the late Hirschel Hix Halsey Sr. and the late Dany Anderson Halsey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Craig.
Hix was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Patrick Springs and a U.S. Navy Veteran.
Hix is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Louise Halsey; daughters, Erma Craig, Jessie Hampton and Ann Arrington (Eddie) all of Bassett; grandchildren, Chase Arrington, Sam Arrington, Christina Martz, Kimberly Hensley-Gray and Jennifer Gray; great-grandchildren, Brayden Perdue, Julian Martz and Arianna Martz; brother, John Halsey; sister, Betty Gay Nelson; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Patrick Springs where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev, Rick Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to, Pleasant View Baptist Church, 4432 Pleasant View Dr., Patrick Springs, VA 24113 or Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 730 East Church St., Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
