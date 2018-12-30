HAMPSON
Sadie Gravely
December 25, 2018
Sadie (Puff) Gravely Hampson, 97, of Franklin, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning in her home. She was preceded in death in January 2009 by her husband of 62 years, Robert (Bob) Hampson.
Puff is survived by her five children: Robert Hampson Jr (Paula) of Big Rapids, Mich., Thomas Hampson (Anne) of Evanston Il, Christopher Hampson (Deborah Baldwin) of Tecumseh, Mich., Jane Hampson (Florin Berca) of Evanston Il, and Nancy Hampson Sheffield of Franklin, Mich. She was blessed with eight grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.
Puff was born to Richard and Sadie (Mullins) Gravely of Martinsville, Va. Her father gave her the nick name "Puff" which was used ever after. Surviving Puff are two sisters, Virginia Hufford (Nick) of Richmond, Va. and Elizabeth Gravely of Martinsville, Va.; siblings, Richard Jr, Nancy, Harry, Reginald, Frank, and Robert; and their parents predeceased Puff.
Puff graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Randolph Macon Woman's College (now Randolph College) in Lynchburg, Va. She then worked as a teacher and at DuPont before serving her country during World War II as a WAVE officer in the United States Navy. During this time she met Bob, the love of her life. Puff was a lifelong Methodist and her faith was an integral part of her. Strong willed, feisty, and with a keen wit, Puff easily gathered new friends where ever life took her.
Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. January 5, 2019, at Franklin Community Church, 26425 Wellington Rd, Franklin MI, 48025. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial gifts be made to Randolph College, the Franklin Community Church, Franklin, MI or the Salvation Army. A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 248-549-0500.
View longer obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com.