January 14, 1940 - Sunday, May 3, 2020 Mr. Robert "Bob" Lane Hancock passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in State Road, N.C., after his battle with cancer. Bob was born on January 14, 1940, to the late James Edward Hancock and Minnie Hester Elgin Hancock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jingee Hancock. Bob was a retiree of Vaughn Furniture Company in Galax, Va. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Hancock; two daughters, Barbee Ervin and Tracee (Tommy) Stikeleather of Statesville: one son, Jody (Cara) Hancock of Hickory; two stepdaughters, Tina Shandell Stinson and Sonya Coulter; one brother, Elmer (Robbie) Hancock of Oklahoma; one sister, Betty Poteat of Virginia; and a host of grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Private services will be held as a later date.
Most Popular
-
Life in quarantine: Patrick County woman wore her mask and gloves, kept her distance -- and contracted COVID-19 anyway.
-
WATCH NOW: Father Mark White receives no-trespass notice to stay off church property and out of his residences
-
UPDATED: Fourth positive test for coronavirus in Patrick County is a young woman
-
UPDATED: Henry County man hospitalized with COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Henry County employee one of 5 positives tests, 1 new hospitalization for COVID-19