Ryan Christopher Handly, 39, of Martinsville, transitioned unexpectedly at his home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
A magical child entered this universe on September 29, 1980. Ryan made his grand entry in Douglasville, Georgia. He was loved by many and aggravated a few along the way. On January 1, 2010, he was brutally assaulted which left him with seizures and a great deal of pain but his smile never left him. Ryan never met a stranger and his heart was as big as the sky. He loved studying birds and perhaps he is winging his way across the sky with them now. His departure has left a great abyss of emptiness.
Those he left in extreme grief are his mother and father, Cynthia and Don Handly; brother, Tony; sister, Nicole; uncle, Dustin; aunt, Rose; uncle, Wally; cousin, Nathan; his auntie, Heidi who was there at his birth along with so many others that loved him, too numerous to mention.
Keep searching for those four leaf clovers, baby.
All services will be private.
