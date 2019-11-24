Bobby Ray Handy, 73, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 29, 1946, in Patrick County, to the late William Taft Handy and the late Lucy May Holt Handy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death a brother, William Howard Handy.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Handy; stepchildren, Kenneth Tobler of Fries, Chris Tobler of Woodlawn, and Rebecca Freeman of Pippers Gap; step-grandchildren, Violet Hayes, Rachel Tobler, Tyler Hayes, and Levi Tobler; best friends, Ronnie and Layne Lusk; and his sweeties (great-nieces), Sophia Gilbert and Hannah James.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where a funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Joe Nunley and Pastor Ira Waller officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Russell Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Stuart.
Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Handy family.