Handy, Regena Haden

Mrs. Regena Haden Handy, age 66, of Woolwine, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Patrick County on November 27, 1953, to the late Earnest Taylor Haden and Wavie Lyon Haden Stephens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, James Talmadge "Todd" Handy Jr.; two brothers, Roger Haden and Rudy Haden; and her stepfather, Reo Stephens. Regena was a longtime member of Jacks Creek Primitive Baptist Church. She had served for 32 years in the Patrick County Administration Office and also served as County Administrator. Regena had a passion for serving others, making sure everyone was taken care of, she did this through being active in her community and volunteering. She was instrumental in organizing the Woolwine Covered Bridge Festival, was an aspiring writer, and wrote a bi-monthly column in The Enterprise. She took great joy in her family, she was a devoted wife and a loving mother, however, her favorite title was "Mawmaw." Surviving are her husband of 48 years, James "Jimmy" Handy Sr.; one son, Josh Handy and wife, Stephannie; one grandson, Riley James Handy. Funeral services will be held at Jacks Creek Primitive Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, with Elder David Kamoda officiating. Burial will follow in the Jack's Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
