Hankins, Albert Joe

Albert Joe "A.J." Hankins, 79, of Axton, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born August 18, 1940 in Henry County, Va. to the late Mabel Eanes Hankins and Joe Albert Hankins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Hazel Walker.
A.J. was a superintendent at W.M. Bassett Furniture for 35 years and was a plant manager at Compton Wood Products. He was a member of Beckham Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda W. Hankins; sons, Joel Hankins, Barry Hankins (Trish), and Eddie Hankins (Michelle); siblings, Pete Hankins, Helen Wood, Kenneth Hankins (Rela), Hilda Anderson (A.T.), and Janice Price (Donnie). Also surviving are nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12 until 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hankins family.
