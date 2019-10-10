HANKINS
Henry Carroll
October 10, 1953
July 30, 2019
Henry Carroll Hankins, 65, of Long Beach, Calif., passed away on July 30, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Long Beach. He was born in Martinsville and was preceded in death by his father, Richard W. Hankins; mother, Sadie J. Draper Hankins; and a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" H. Robertson.
He is survived by two brothers, the Rev. J. Harold Draper of Bassett, and Robert "Bobby" W. Hankins of Martinsville; two sisters, Betty D. Harrell of Fieldale and Donna H. Finley of Ridgeway; and several nieces and nephews.
Carroll joined the United States Navy in Nov. of 1976 and upon leaving the military, he became a Merchant Mariner. Upon his request he was cremated and his ashes were scattered in the Pacific Ocean.
Arrangements were handled through Destiny Funeral Home and Crematory in Long Beach, Calif..