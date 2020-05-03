Billy Harbour, 84, of Bassett, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born in Henry County on July 13, 1935.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Dunford Harbour and a brother, Cecil Maynard Harbour.
He is survived by a son, Joe R. Harbour; a daughter, Kathy Harbour Murphy and husband Brandon; and a niece, Wanda Harbour Kirkman.
Because of the current restrictions with the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Foley Family Cemetery with Pastor Joe Nunley officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com.
