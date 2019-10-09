Burnice Taylor Hardie, 81, of Axton, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Axton, Virginia, on May 1, 1938, to the late Ollie P. Bray and Flossie Wilson Bray. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Sanford Taylor Sr. and Wade (Charles) Hardie; brothers, Web Bray, Calvin Bray, Winfred Bray, and Melvin Bray; sisters, Frances (Ora) Bray and Elsie Bray; niece, Cathy Mannings; and nephew, Donnie Davis.
Mrs. Hardie was a very active person who enjoyed gardening, quilting, and word puzzles. Her strong will let her overcome many obstacles that would have stopped many people. Her determination and resolve helped her through many medical problems including being a breast cancer survivor.
Mrs. Hardie is survived by her daughter, Brenda Radford (Ronnie); son, Buddy Sanford Taylor Jr.; three grandchildren, Meagan Radford (Daniel Bowles), Jamie Radford, and Joshua Radford; a great-grandchild, Brendan Radford-Bowles; brothers, Ollie (Junior) Pete Bray Jr.. Joe Bray, and Tommy Bray; sisters, Sally Arden and Gloria Davis; many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Mrs. Hardie will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Roselawn Burial Park.
She was very much loved and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Hardie's family.
