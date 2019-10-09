Anita Evelyn Hardy, 64, of Fieldale, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her home.
She was born on August 6, 1955, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Harry Dillion Hardy Jr. and Jean Crawford Hardy. She loved her family and attended Fieldale Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Hardy.
Ms. Hardy is survived by a sister, Jennifer Wallace (Steve); brothers, Buster Hardy, and Michael Hardy (Joanne); sister-in-law, Lindy Hardy; several nephews, one great niece, and several great nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Roselawn Burial Park.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.