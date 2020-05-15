May 21, 1938 - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Margaret Cassady Hargis, 81, of
Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born in Virginia on May 21, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Ruby Koger Cassady and was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Margaret and Mackenzie. She worked in home health care, where she had a love and care for the people. She is survived by her children, Kemmy Cassady (Michael Tolley), Kevin Williams, Kelly Ramsey, Tonja Hall (Lee); a sister, Deborah Stone (David); 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandson. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Tree of Life Cemetery, Rt. 29 South by Pastor Stephen Willis. Friends are welcome to come and by and pay their respects on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider LFCN, 1737 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.