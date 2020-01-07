Harned, Judith

Judith Glenn Smith "Judy" Harned of Russellville, Kentucky, age 80, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was a Simpson County, Kentucky native, daughter of Henry Clay and Julia Reed Smith both deceased, passed away 1999 and 1984.
Judy is survived by her husband, Thomas Lanier "Tom" Harned of the home; a son, Stephen Smith Harned of Danville, Virginia; a daughter, Julia Kathleen Harned of Martinsville, Virginia; a grandson, Thomas Stafford Hairfield of McDill Airforce Base of Tampa, Florida; and a brother, Reed Smith of Franklin, Kentucky.
Judy was a graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School and attended Murray State University and Western Kentucky University. She and Tom celebrated their 58th anniversary in 2019. She resided in Martinsville, Virginia from 1967 until returning to south central Kentucky in 2008 to reside in Russellville, Kentucky. While in Virginia she was the founder of the Martinsville Jaycettes and the Martinsville Red Hats organizations. She worked at Tultex Corporation in personnel and payroll and was self-employed rental property manager.
Judy was a lifelong bridge player belonging to several bridge clubs in Virginia and Kentucky. She enjoyed interior decorating and received many complements on her decorating skills. She loved flowers and was an active gardener. Judy was active in the Blue Ridge Quilting Gild and the Virginia Quilting Gild hosting a Virginia state convention in Martinsville. She won several awards for her quilts.
She was a member of the Red Hats, the Logan County Homemakers Club and a member of the United Methodist Temple in Russellville, Kentucky.
Funeral services for Judy Harned will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the United Methodist Temple with the Rev. Wayne Sayre officiating, burial will follow in Woodburn Cemetery. Visitation at the church will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. lasting until the time of the service at 1 p.m.
Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
