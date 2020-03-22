John "Johnny" Harold, 75, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born on October, 17, 1944 to the late Clarence Elbert Harold and Irma Cora Shaw Harold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary H. Carter; and brothers, Clarence, James, and Jeff Harold.
Johnny attended The Community Fellowship in Collinsville, Va. and attended the Edwards Adult Day Care for 11 years.
He is survived by his sisters, Martha H. Pennington (Mike) of Collinsville, Va. and Nancy H. Wright of Patrick Springs, Va.; brothers, Richard Harold (Theresa) of Troutville, Va., Bob Harold (Barbara) of Southern Pines, N.C., and Don Harold (Jackie) of Missouri; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A visitation where family and friends will be welcomed will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. A funeral service following will be private. Pastor Michael Harrison will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Community Fellowship, P.O. Box 388, Collinsville, VA 24078 or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 1834, Merrifield, VA 22116.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Harold family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
