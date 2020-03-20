Freddie Harris, 60, of Ridgeway, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Sovah Health-Martinsville.
He was born in Henry County, on December 1, 1959, to Giles Millard Harris and Marie Stone Harris. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Nichole Harris of Reidsville, N.C.; fiancée, Tabitha Watkins of Ridgeway; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Eddie Puckett of Blue Ridge; niece, Jordan Thompson and husband, Seth; and nephew, Maison Puckett and wife, Amy.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, March, 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Mountain View Cemetery with Dr. Lew Bennett and Pastor Charles Wickham.
In memory of Freddie, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 304, Chicago, IL 60611 or visiting www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com.
