Joanne Harris of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 87.
She was preceded in death by her parents, French and Ruth Litz; three siblings, Connie, Vivian, and Fred; and one granddaughter, Nicole. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 68 and a half years. They have four children, Charles Harris (Trisha) of Dinwiddie, Va., Jerry Harris (Sandra) of Amelia, Va., Pam Harris, and Barbara Martin of Martinsville, Va.; seven grandchildren, Michale (Rob), Aubrey (Troy), Crystal, C.J., Shannon (Charles), Eric, and Justin; 13 great-grandchildren, Cierra (Joe), Destaney, Haley, Jacob, Cheyenne, John, Averie, Dallas, Christopher, Jaxon, Madilynn, Emily, and Leah; and two great great-grandchildren, Josey and Penelope.
She loved hillbilly music and played an Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112, at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, with Pastor Mike Hatfield officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 2840 VA-419 Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, VA is serving the Harris family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.